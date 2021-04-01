Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Down 24.8% in March

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000.

Shares of NAC stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,147. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

