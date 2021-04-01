Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Calumet Specialty Products Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 11,827 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,671% compared to the typical volume of 668 call options.

Shares of CLMT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,668. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $479.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.73.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $553.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 15.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

