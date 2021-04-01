Short Interest in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Declines By 31.8%

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Jonestrading lifted their target price on Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE:ORC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

