FLIP Tops 1-Day Volume of $65.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. FLIP has a total market cap of $635,104.56 and $65.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLIP has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One FLIP token can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00050162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.00632955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00067760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026219 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000857 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (FLP) is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

FLIP Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

