Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Shares Up 0.2%

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69. 9 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HZNOF. TD Securities raised shares of Dexterra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.