Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 10,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 3,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61.

Rubis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBSFY)

Rubis SCA engages in downstream oil and chemical processing. It operates through the following segments: Rubis Terminal, Rubis Énergie, Rubis Support and Services. The Rubis Terminal segment comprises the liquid product storage activities. The Rubis Énergie segment includes petroleum product distribution activities.

