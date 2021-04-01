Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Trading Down 1.9%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)’s share price was down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.57 and last traded at $31.62. Approximately 22,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 109,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMMVY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 2,088 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 287 Walmart hypermarkets, 89 Superama supermarkets, and 164 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

