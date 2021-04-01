McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

Shares of MCK traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,943. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.06. McKesson has a twelve month low of $121.15 and a twelve month high of $198.43. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of McKesson by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McKesson by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after acquiring an additional 57,462 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3,005.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in McKesson by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

