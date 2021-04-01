Short Interest in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Drops By 38.0%

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 843,600 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 273,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 370,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,253. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

