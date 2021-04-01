First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the February 28th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. 127,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,553. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

