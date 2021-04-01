Scry.info (DDD) Achieves Market Cap of $3.45 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. Scry.info has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $98,943.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 225% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00049797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 7,485.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.60 or 0.00632399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00068005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00026250 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DDDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.