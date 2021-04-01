Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on WKPPF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

WKPPF remained flat at $$10.90 on Friday. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.82.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

