HashCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $998,552.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 94% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $998,552.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 150.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00049797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 7,485.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.60 or 0.00632399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00068005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00026250 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HSCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.