Blakecoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blakecoin has a market cap of $85,972.69 and approximately $12.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,234.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,924.53 or 0.03249009 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.18 or 0.00334575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.63 or 0.00919445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $247.55 or 0.00417917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.11 or 0.00373283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.00265221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00023875 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.