RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce $31.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.20 million and the lowest is $30.20 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $28.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $129.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.50 million to $133.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $133.15 million, with estimates ranging from $129.40 million to $136.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,522. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $395.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

In related news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

