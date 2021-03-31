Short Interest in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Rises By 72.0%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,700 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the February 28th total of 463,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE:HCI traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,407. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $80.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $70.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 million. On average, analysts expect that HCI Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,149,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,195 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 639.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

