Meme (MEME) Price Up 7.8% This Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Meme token can now be bought for about $3,217.61 or 0.05429106 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $90.09 million and $9.35 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meme has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.44 or 0.00388828 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005712 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028341 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MEMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.