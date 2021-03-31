FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 683,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 448.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

FINV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.01. 1,528,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,123. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

FINV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

