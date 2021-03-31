DragonVein (DVC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.03 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $48.82 million and $7.03 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DragonVein Token Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

