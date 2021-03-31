$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.26. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Shares of J stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $129.27. 619,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,264. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,451,000 after buying an additional 716,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 192,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 788,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

