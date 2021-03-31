Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.44 ($20.52).

CAP has been the topic of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($22.00) price objective on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Encavis AG (CAP.F) stock remained flat at $€18.24 ($21.46) on Friday. 702,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,837. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 424.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. Encavis AG has a 52-week low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 52-week high of €25.55 ($30.06). The company’s fifty day moving average is €19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.89.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

