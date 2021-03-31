Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBSNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays started coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $$41.35 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

