Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHTX remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 656,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,488. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Manhattan Scientifics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc Manhattan Scientifics, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

