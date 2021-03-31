Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,904 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 7.04% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTR traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,243. The company has a market cap of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.05. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

