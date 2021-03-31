Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Down 28.3% in March

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JMM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock remained flat at $$7.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.24. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $7.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

