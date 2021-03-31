Vitae Trading 8.6% Higher This Week (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Vitae coin can now be bought for $3.06 or 0.00005149 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vitae has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $59.50 million and $1.67 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Vitae

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

