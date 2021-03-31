Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ANIOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Acerinox alerts:

OTCMKTS ANIOY remained flat at $$5.92 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.69. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.