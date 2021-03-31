RioDeFi (RFUEL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.20 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $38.32 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00050248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.38 or 0.00633154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00067999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026248 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

