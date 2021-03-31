$21.55 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to report $21.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.40 million and the lowest is $20.70 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $18.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $84.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 million to $84.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $89.04 million, with estimates ranging from $87.70 million to $90.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FGBI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

FGBI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. 28,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,149. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $174.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.49. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

