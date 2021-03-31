Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in March

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on IVREF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

