Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in March

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 339,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Hurricane Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,037. Hurricane Energy has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.