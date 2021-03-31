Ink (INK) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Ink has a market capitalization of $802,197.57 and approximately $135,718.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00061667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.00321340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.30 or 0.00812457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00048389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00086869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

Buying and Selling Ink

