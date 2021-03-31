Graft Hits Market Capitalization of $351,142.98 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Graft has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Graft has a market cap of $351,142.98 and $311.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.80 or 0.00415750 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 988% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

