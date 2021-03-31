Kryll Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges. Kryll has a total market cap of $16.02 million and $199,987.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kryll has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00050129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.15 or 0.00633650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00026277 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,638,781 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KRLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.