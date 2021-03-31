Analysts Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will announce earnings per share of $1.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. FMC posted earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $110.61. The company had a trading volume of 807,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.92. FMC has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.