BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

NYSE:BB traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,672,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,518,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.61.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $428,731.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $991,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock worth $1,679,187 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

