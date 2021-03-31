Wing Hits Market Cap of $86.21 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Wing has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar. Wing has a market cap of $86.21 million and $26.00 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing token can now be purchased for approximately $58.93 or 0.00099303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00061549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.85 or 0.00324963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.87 or 0.00808594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00048322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00087461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00029631 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,587,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,462,893 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

