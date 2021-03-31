The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Up 80.6% in March

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,800 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the February 28th total of 490,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

GUT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 194,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,547. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 24,800 shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $198,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 692,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,096.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 788,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 160,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 38,960 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter.

