Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Increases By 84.1%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the February 28th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IBDRY stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 52,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,556. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.08. Iberdrola has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

