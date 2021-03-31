Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 88.5% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMY. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 551,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146,175 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 531,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,448 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 157,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NMY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $14.16. 14,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,968. Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%.

About Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Maryland. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Maryland income taxes.

