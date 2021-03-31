Alexander C. Karp Sells 237,779 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $5,155,048.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,728,433.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.29. 60,331,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,761,164. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.10.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $175,346,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $781,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

