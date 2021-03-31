Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 5,000 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $216,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,908,134.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $240,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $239,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $224,550.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $242,650.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $451,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $216,500.00.

PGNY traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.51. 776,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,028. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.64 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Progyny by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

