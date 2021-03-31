Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $963,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,290,810.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,243 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $120,558.57.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $1,937,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,388 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $966,084.00.

PriceSmart stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,109. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.87. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

