Digitalcoin (DGC) Achieves Market Cap of $795,592.37

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 46% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 349.8% higher against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $795,592.37 and $2,616.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,396.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,936.71 or 0.03260647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.32 or 0.00335572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $549.00 or 0.00924302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.34 or 0.00413050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.70 or 0.00374938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.00264630 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00023870 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,186,073 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

