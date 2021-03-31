German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

GABC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.22. 88,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Research analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 227 shares of company stock valued at $8,495 and sold 30,037 shares valued at $1,460,714. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 66,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 50,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

