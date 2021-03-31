Short Interest in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Decreases By 22.7%

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,081,000 after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,454,000 after purchasing an additional 317,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Republic Services by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,047,000 after buying an additional 301,782 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average of $94.54. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

