Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Down 27.3% in March

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 102,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. 17,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,960. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

