$44.77 Million in Sales Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will announce sales of $44.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the lowest is $44.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $201.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $204.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $264.08 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $273.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JFrog.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

FROG stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 955,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,979. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1,509.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.