Annaly Capital Management Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 127,123 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,140% compared to the average daily volume of 10,251 call options.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. 14,595,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,406,717. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

