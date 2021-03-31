extraDNA Price Tops $0.0010 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. extraDNA has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $490,568.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,451.97 or 1.00113509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00032531 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.70 or 0.00304294 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.28 or 0.00386099 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.21 or 0.00716023 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00105903 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002102 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

extraDNA Token Trading

